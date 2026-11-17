Manchester City have come up with a novel, if not eye-watering, idea to raise some cash after being found guilty of 114 of 115 charges, with 80 of those relating to financial wrongdoing.

Despite struggling to sell out the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons, a matchday ticket could now set fans back £740.

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That said, fans will enjoy an experience unlike any of those in the stands on a cold Manchester day.

That's because they'll be located in Zadies, a new 90s-inspired nightclub-style hospitality suite at the stadium.

Those prepared to stump up the colossal amount will also be treated to free-flowing booze, Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine, live music from a DJ, and all-important padded seats on a private balcony. They'll also have an inclusive matchday programme, including early access before kick-off and late exits.

Of course, many fans will pay a premium to watch the best players, and Manchester City's stars obviously fall into that category. But, if you thought £740 was steep, there are many other tickets that are considerably more.

Arsenal 845.8% More Expensive

Arsenal have a single-priced VIP ticket available, at a whopping £6,999 for high-profile matches (845.8% more expensive), or starting at £2,995 for low-profile games.

The VIP package includes seats behind Arsenal’s dugout, a pitch-side tour with a club legend, signed memorabilia, and a player meet-and-greet and photo opportunity.

Champagne dining, tunnel access to watch the warm-up and a personalised programme are also included.