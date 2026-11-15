The Verdict: Hackett demands VAR overhaul because of 'reputational damage'

It hardly seems possible that VAR, or the Video Assistant Referee, to give it the full title, has been part of the game in the Premier League for seven years already.

One might've expected, quite rightly, that by now, those in charge of the game, Pro Ref, whose previous guise was PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), would know chapter and verse in terms of what constitutes clear and obvious errors, and how the technology is supposed to work in practice.

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Keith Hackett was behind the introduction of Hawkeye

Even before the advent of VAR, Keith Hackett, in his role as General Manager of PGMOL, was a keen exponent of making use of available technologies.

"I recall standing up at a Premier League Annual Conference in my role as General Manager of PGMOL and was asked: “Given blue sky thinking, Mr Hackett, what would you introduce into the game that would help match officials?”

"Without hesitation, I said Goal Line Technology. The clubs agreed that I should go out and get it, and in the months ahead I worked with Dr Paul Hawkins of Hawkeye.

"Fulham FC allowed us to construct a test rig, and Hawkeye commenced the development work. I attended several meetings, along with a Premier League Director, Mike Foster, and we were very demanding of Hawkeye in terms of our insistence on speed and accuracy.

"Of course, we also needed a simple system on a wristwatch that alerted the referee to a ‘GOAL.’

Seven cameras around each goal operated at 500 frames per second through a tried and tested software programme that delivered accurate decisions."

Blatter kept blocking Hawkeye's introduction

After many years of seeing Hawkeye in practice at both tennis tournaments and cricket matches, its introduction into football was met with the usual dose of cynicism, but it was quickly accepted by all, owing to the failsafe nature of the technology.

It was very much a case of something working so well that it would only enhance a game rather than detract from it.

A shame then that it took some time to get it up and running.

"The barrier to its introduction was a reluctant General Secretary of FIFA, Sepp Blatter," Hackett continued.

"We were fortunate that one of the founders of the Premier League, David Dein, was a massive supporter of the system, and he managed to get the go-ahead and convince Blatter some years later.

"He was helped by an incident in a Germany v England game when a shot by Frank Lampard was easily over the line, but the match officials failed to award the goal.

"The system has certainly proven to be a real positive use of technology and support for match officials."

VAR hasn't had a positive impact

The introduction of VAR, whilst controversial and debated at length before being used regularly, was surely going to see an even smoother ride for the officials, both those in the middle and those on either touchline.

It would take the guesswork out of marginal decisions, would overturn only those errors that were defined as 'clear and obvious,' and, after a bedding-in period, it would, like Hawkeye, become another layer of technology that could only be seen as a positive aspect of the game.

At least that was the plan.

"Sadly, I am unable to state unequivocally that the introduction of VAR has had the same positive impact as Hawkeye," Hackett noted.

"In my opinion, it has promoted ‘lazy’ officiating, particularly when I witness clear offences in the penalty area, which create hesitation in the decision-making process from the referee. Essentially, the overreliance on VAR has undermined the status of the on-field official.

"Every refereeing organisation operating with VAR aims to get the big Key Match Incidents (KMI’s) correct. What we have witnessed on a regular basis is two experienced referees, one out on the field of play and the other sat in front of screens, able to slow the incident down and look at various camera angles, but still getting the KMI wrong.

"There was no better example of this than earlier this season, when Arsenal visited Liverpool.

"Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty kick when Jurrien Timber's first-half shirt pull on Alexander Isak prevented the Liverpool striker from heading the ball towards goal.

"What was amazing is that it appeared both the on-pitch referee, Andy Madley, and VAR, Stuart Attwell, applied the law incorrectly, compounding the error."

Howard Webb has to keep explaining errors

There seems to be a need, more recently, for Howard Webb, the head of Pro Ref, to go on TV post-match and explain certain decisions, and why, essentially, his staff are still unable to get the basic decisions right - after seven years.

Football fans, stakeholders and others with a vested interest in the game have got every right to feel aggrieved. For match-going supporters in particular, who see their season ticket costs continue to rise, the least they should expect is to have a best-in-class system, run by competent officials.

"This season I have already commented on several incidents involving VAR where the outcome is wrong and the impact that's had on the game," Hackett said.

"In my opinion, VAR in the English Premier League is not improving, so what do I believe is the answer?

"Specialist VAR operators who must commit to a continuing education programme which would allow them to pull up the incidents and to review them thoroughly from various camera angles.

"Not a Premier League referee who also has other appointments during the same weekend, and often many miles away from each other, meaning that tiredness becomes a factor in the decision-making process.

"Weekly meetings too, in order to more accurately determine what is a Clear and Obvious Error, and to get advice in order to counteract the potential reputational damage to that official."

Offside decisions are still a problem too

If there's one other area that's still leaving people furious on a weekly basis, it's with regard to offsides.

The drawing on of lines never really worked from day one, and there is at least a more definitive outcome with those decisions these days.

However, Hackett is still not happy.

"I would like to see the introduction of reliable technology that delivers outcomes similar to the decisions that require goal-line technology," he suggested.

"The referee would receive a one-word notification ('offside') through the communication kit, thus taking that whole decision-making process out of the hands of the on-field officials.

"The fact is, VAR still has a long, long way to go for fans to buy into it, and that's mainly due to far too many inaccurate outcomes to date."