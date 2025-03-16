Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
Ratcliffe: I'll quit Man Utd if abuse reaches Glazer levels

Man City veteran Gundogan calls for "calm" after dropping out of top 4

Paul Vegas
Man City veteran Gundogan calls for "calm" after dropping out of top 4
Man City veteran Gundogan calls for "calm" after dropping out of top 4Action Plus
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has urged calm after their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Dropping two points at home sees City sitting in fifth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s important to stay calm,” Gundogan said afterwards. “Of course, mistakes happen even at this level.

“The opposition are so good. Every game is tough. Then when you concede sometimes you try not to do overdo things.

“We need to expect the best from everyone every single day. I thought we had a good week of training.

“We want to transmit that power and energy into the game. Sometimes it isn’t enough.”

He added, “I feel personally very disappointed.

“After getting twice in front and actually playing quite well. It’s a bit frustrating to not get the three points."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGundogan IlkayManchester CityBrighton
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola rues Brighton draw: Top 4 will go to last day
Man City striker Marmoush happy with goal in Brighton draw: But not the best feeling
Hurzeler admits Brighton players flat after Man City draw