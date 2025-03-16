Man City veteran Gundogan calls for "calm" after dropping out of top 4

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has urged calm after their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Dropping two points at home sees City sitting in fifth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s important to stay calm,” Gundogan said afterwards. “Of course, mistakes happen even at this level.

“The opposition are so good. Every game is tough. Then when you concede sometimes you try not to do overdo things.

“We need to expect the best from everyone every single day. I thought we had a good week of training.

“We want to transmit that power and energy into the game. Sometimes it isn’t enough.”

He added, “I feel personally very disappointed.

“After getting twice in front and actually playing quite well. It’s a bit frustrating to not get the three points."