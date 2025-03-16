Hurzeler admits Brighton players flat after Man City draw

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits his players were left flat after their 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Saturday.

Hurzeler says Brighton's players felt they did enough to win on the day.

Erling Haaland from the penalty spot had City ahead before Pervis Estupinan leveled. Omar Marmoush then struck before halftime to give the hosts the lead. But an own goal from Abdukodir Khusanov earned Brighton the point in the second-half.

Hurzeler said afterwards: "I just came from the locker room and it was a very disappointing feeling because I think we deserved to win. We had big, big chances, especially in the second half. We dominated the game in our way, in our style, and therefore I'm happy with the performance.

"You have to accept the result, but I always want to focus on the performance and I saw a lot of positive things today. So it's good to be disappointed, and we should keep focusing on the performance.

"We had the chances but we were not clean enough. We were not calm enough in the opponent's box. So we have to learn from these things. In the first half we gave two easy goals away so we have to do that better next time.

"This group is always together, and I felt it from the first day. We need to understand what effort you need to win Premier League games, and it is by doing the basic things right - trying to outwork, outrun the opponent, sprinting more and doing the basic things right. We have to keep pushing.

"We have to keep pushing after the international break. We have to focus on the little percentages, on the little margins, because in the end the little margins decide in the Premier League if you win a game or not.

"I hope our players come back mentally and physically in a strong shape, ready with the determination to go again in the last weeks of the season."