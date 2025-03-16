Man City boss Guardiola rues Brighton draw: Top 4 will go to last day

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they face a battle to qualify for the Champions League after their draw with Brighton.

City sit in fifth place after Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Brighton.

“Nine games, nine finals. It looks like it (will go down to the last day),” Guardiola said afterwards.

“Nine games still until the end of the season. We have tough games.

“It was quite similar to Nottingham Forest. Okay, we didn’t lose. The goal was not good enough but it will be (tight) until the end.

“Next game Leicester here and then Old Trafford but first Bournemouth in the FA Cup.”

Guardiola also reflected: “The performance was much, much, much better than the Nottingham Forest game. We make good moments. We had two goals in the first half and clear chances with Savinho.

“They are so good and they link inside and have pace with (Kaoru) Mitoma and (Yankuba) Minteh. In duels with (Carlos) Baleba and Gomez they are really good.

“Jeremy (Doku) was incredible threat and Omar (Marmoush) played really well with the goal and the assist. Ruben was fantastic with Kusa and in general it was good.

“We started the second half 2-1 up and had a good chance. In the corner we were sloppy and they equalised then we were unstable. That is normal.

“We came back in the game and had really good moments.

“They had one clear chance then but we were there and we pushed until the end.

“We’ll take the point.”