Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
Ratcliffe: I'll quit Man Utd if abuse reaches Glazer levels

Man City striker Marmoush happy with goal in Brighton draw: But not the best feeling

Paul Vegas
Man City striker Marmoush happy with goal in Brighton draw: But not the best feeling
Man City striker Marmoush happy with goal in Brighton draw: But not the best feelingMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush was happy to again be on the scoresheet in their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Marmoush struck in the first-half at the Etihad on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The players and the staff are amazing here,” he said.

“I’m just trying to learn everything that I can and listen to the coach and everything that he tells us.

“I scored the goal today but in the end it wasn’t enough for the three points so it’s not the best feeling. We’ll keep going.”

The draw was a setback in City's pursuit of Champions League qualification.

But Marmoush also said: “It’s a challenge but we will do everything.

“We will put our head down and try to work as hard as we can. Always when we’re on pitch give 100% and hopefully in the end we will secure that place.

“We have to try show our quality more, have more confidence on the ball, keep the ball more and just do what Manchester City always did.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarManchester CityBrighton
Related Articles
Hurzeler admits Brighton players flat after Man City draw
Man City's Guardiola: Brighton are one of the best clubs working on and off the pitch
Gotze: Eintracht Frankfurt really missing Marmoush