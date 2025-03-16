Man City striker Marmoush happy with goal in Brighton draw: But not the best feeling

Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush was happy to again be on the scoresheet in their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Marmoush struck in the first-half at the Etihad on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The players and the staff are amazing here,” he said.

“I’m just trying to learn everything that I can and listen to the coach and everything that he tells us.

“I scored the goal today but in the end it wasn’t enough for the three points so it’s not the best feeling. We’ll keep going.”

The draw was a setback in City's pursuit of Champions League qualification.

But Marmoush also said: “It’s a challenge but we will do everything.

“We will put our head down and try to work as hard as we can. Always when we’re on pitch give 100% and hopefully in the end we will secure that place.

“We have to try show our quality more, have more confidence on the ball, keep the ball more and just do what Manchester City always did.”