Man City veteran De Bruyne: Guardiola has been a bit down

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne admits manager Pep Guardiola has been visibly affected by their form crisis.

Before victory over Leicester City on Sunday, City had won only once in the past 13 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Of course he has been a little more down than usual, but there is no big difference either," De Bruyne said of his manager.

"You can't change yourself after a bad period. We have had so many good moments and we know how to win matches. But for now, we haven't won. It happens.

"You have to do your job, that's what we're trying to do, and hopefully it will get better."