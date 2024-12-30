Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Serie A return on for Liverpool attacker Chiesa

Man City boss Guardiola pleased reaching landmark game with win

Ansser Sadiq
Man City boss Guardiola happy marking landmark game with win
Man City boss Guardiola happy marking landmark game with winAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has communicated his pride at managing the club for 500 games.

The Spaniard has reached the iconic milestone with the Premier League champions after a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A much needed win in the context of the Citizens’ season, Guardiola had more than one reason to celebrate.

He stated post-game: “Yeah definitely (proud). It is better to celebrate it with a victory and the new year. Thanks to all the fans that came here. Our fans away are unbelievable. The noise is even sometimes you know louder than the Etihad. Thank you for coming to Leicester to join us.

“I am so proud. I would cry now. I’m so proud to be a part of this Club. Today when they tell me you are going to do 500 games, I said wow.

“But we are judged in the last 13. Look in the other 480 games, they have been an incredible period and yeah, more to come.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester CityLeicester
Related Articles
Man City winger Savinho "so happy" after goal in victory over Leicester
Haaland happy to be on scoresheet in Man City triumph
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Performance didn't deserve Man City defeat