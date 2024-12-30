Man City boss Guardiola happy marking landmark game with win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has communicated his pride at managing the club for 500 games.

The Spaniard has reached the iconic milestone with the Premier League champions after a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

A much needed win in the context of the Citizens’ season, Guardiola had more than one reason to celebrate.

He stated post-game: “Yeah definitely (proud). It is better to celebrate it with a victory and the new year. Thanks to all the fans that came here. Our fans away are unbelievable. The noise is even sometimes you know louder than the Etihad. Thank you for coming to Leicester to join us.

“I am so proud. I would cry now. I’m so proud to be a part of this Club. Today when they tell me you are going to do 500 games, I said wow.

“But we are judged in the last 13. Look in the other 480 games, they have been an incredible period and yeah, more to come.”