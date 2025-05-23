Man City in "advanced talks" with AC Milan for Reijnders

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Man City in "advanced talks" with AC Milan for ReijndersInsidefoto, Insidefoto / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester City are closing on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Sky Italia's Peppe Di Stefano is reporting City and Milan are now in advanced negotiations over a fee for the Holland international.

Di Stefano stated: “We’ve been reporting for a few days that Milan could sell a big player immediately after the end of the season, namely Tijjani Reijnders.

"Talks with Manchester City are at an advanced stage."

City resumed talks for Reijnders this month after having an approach to Milan for the midfielder knocked back in January.

