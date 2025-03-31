Ipswich chief warns Chelsea, Man United, and Man City over Liam Delap deal

Ipswich Town chairman Mark Ashton has the Premier League big boys that his side will not be "an easy club to deal with" this summer.

Delap, 22, has been linked with a move to some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Man United, and Man City having impressed with Ipswich.

Man City are reported to have a £40 million buy-back clause for their former striker who left last summer.

Ashton has downplayed any concerns of their star man leaving in upcoming transfer window, suggested the clause may have been misreported.

"What I would say is that what's been reported is never quite fact," Ashton told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"It would be remiss of me to speak about any individual player, you know I'm going to say that.

“What I can say is that in January there were was interest in a number of our players from a number of Premier League clubs. But ownership were great. It was, 'You don't have to sell.

"So look, we're not an easy club to buy from, because we have such strong ownership. Obviously there is always natural point in time when a player has to move. That's the cycle of life, it's the cycle of football. But we are very, very, very well protected with all of that."

When asked about Delap’s reported clause, Ashton remain bullish.

"No," he said, “Look, it would be remiss of me to do that. I would actually be in breach of contract for talking in any kind of detail.

"All I would say to the fans is that hopefully an element of trust has been built with us since we took over. We know what we're doing and we're well, well protected."