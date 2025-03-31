Man Utd regret? Chelsea and Man City eyeing Torino keeper Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea are eyeing Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Tuttosport says Chelsea are lining up a move for Milinkovic-Savic for the summer market.

Blues management have concerns about their goalkeeper options, with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen failing to convince.

In contrast, Milinkovic-Savic's reputation continues to grow after another impressive campaign with the Granata.

Also watching developments are Manchester City, with doubts over the future of Ederson.

Milinkovic-Savic has a deal with Toro to 2026 and a buyout clause of €20m.

Interestingly, Milinkovic-Savic was signed by Manchester United as a teenager, but UK work permit difficulties saw the Serb fail to actually move to Old Trafford.