Man City to make formal Guardiola announcement

Manchester City are expected to announce Pep Guardiola's new contract has been signed later this week.

It's emerged that Guardiola has agreed a new deal with City.

With his current contract expiring in June, the manager has settled on terms over a new one-year deal, with an option for another 12 months.

City will move to formally announce the new contract over the next 48 hours.

With Guardiola scheduled to speak on Friday ahead of City's clash with Tottenham, management are keen to avoid a presser full of speculation on the day.

