HE STAYS? Guardiola agrees new Man City contract

Pep Guardiola has agreed terms over a new one-year contract with Manchester City.

Multiple sources say the manager has accepted City's offer and is due to put pen to paper for next season.

City are yet to confirm the news, but local sources insist Guardiola has agreed to stay on.

There are also suggestions the new agreement will include an option for another year.

It will mark 10 years in the job for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

Guardiola's current deal expires in June and there had been speculation he would step down, particularly after sporting director Txiki Begiristain's decision to leave next summer.

