Man City set Guardiola deadline to make contract call

Manchester City have set manager Pep Guardiola a deadline to make a decision over a new contract.

For now, Guardiola's deal is due to expire at the end of the season, though City are eager to extend the manager's stay.

Relevo says City have now set an internal deadline by which the Catalan should make his decision. The club does not want to put any pressure on the 53-year-old, but wants to make it clear that planning for the coming season must begin.

The decision is to be made by Boxing Day on December 26th, so that the new sporting director Hugo Viana can set the course for the future of the club.

This also includes important contract negotiations with players such as Kevin De Bruyne (33) and Ilkay Gündogan (34), whose contracts also end this summer and who will certainly make their decision dependent on Guardiola's future.

