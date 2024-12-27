Brighton's winless run continues after entertaining stalemate with Brentford

Brentford picked up just their second away point of the season, as they extended Brighton and Hove Albion’s winless run to six matches with a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Making his first league start of the season, Julio Enciso could have curled the hosts in front within four minutes, but when it looked easier for him to score, his placed effort struck the post after Mark Flekken had cheaply given away possession.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bees goalkeeper would soon atone for that error though, producing a terrific stop from Carlos Baleba’s fierce, low strike, before making a much more comfortable save from Enciso shortly afterwards.

At the other end, Yoane Wissa was left frustrated when his emphatic finish was ruled out by VAR for a tight offside.

After that let off, Fabian Hurzeler’s side quickly went back on the attack, although Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley were both thwarted in their attempts to break the deadlock, with the latter forcing a fine save from Flekken.

However, he would then worryingly limp off, potentially adding to a lengthy injury list with which Thomas Frank was already having to cope.

Kaoru Mitoma hit the side netting with what proved to be the final chance before half time, and had two further efforts cleared away after the interval.

However, by this point, Brentford – who have lost seven of their eight away league games this season – had wrestled back some of the momentum.

Wissa saw one powerful strike blocked away, while a tamer effort was comfortably saved, with those shots coming either side of a clever Christian Norgaard scissor kick that deflected just wide.

The fog rolled in off the Sussex coastline as the match neared its conclusion, and that, along with their side’s lack of inventiveness in the final third, prompted many home supporters to make an early exit.

That means they missed Solly March making his return from 14 months out with injury, as well as Bart Verbruggen making a smart save from Mikkel Damsgaard, as the two teams played out their second goalless stalemate of 2024, having also drawn 0-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in April.