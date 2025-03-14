Gotze: Eintracht Frankfurt really missing Marmoush

Tribal Football
Eintracht Frankfurt veteran Mario Gotze admits they've missed Omar Marmoush since his January sale to Manchester City.

Over the first-half of the season, the Egypt striker scored 20 goals in 26 matches and made 14 assists. Since his sale, SGE have won three out of 10 games.

Gotze told Sport.de: "First, Omar played a major role plus was dangerous to the goal, won us games plus was also very important for the team.

"And if that is no longer there in the middle of the season, then the team has to find a new one."

Götze continued: "You have an effect on so many topics within the team, in the club and everything else. And you have to compensate for that first. “

