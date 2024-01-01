Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Man City striker Haaland rules out resting for Norway

Man City striker Haaland rules out resting for Norway
Man City striker Haaland rules out resting for NorwayAction Plus
Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland has confirmed that he intends to play in both of Norway's Nations League matches.

The forward is one who Norway have previously managed through injury issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Haaland appears to be fully fits and wants to do his part for his nation.

"International break? I love it," he told Gary Lineker after a 3-2 win over Fulham on Saturday.

"I would have an international break every two weeks! For the players, it’s a problem - that’s why we always defend the players.

"I’m going to rest, and after the international break - my energy is back. December, January, February, and March are terrible here, and we need energy back.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
TOP 10: Spurs boast two in Premier League's fastest players list
Barcelona could target Man City striker Haaland in deal worth over £170M
Barcelona president Laporta plans attempt for Man City ace Haaland (with surprise backup)