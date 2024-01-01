Man City striker Haaland rules out resting for Norway

Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland has confirmed that he intends to play in both of Norway's Nations League matches.

The forward is one who Norway have previously managed through injury issues.

However, Haaland appears to be fully fits and wants to do his part for his nation.

"International break? I love it," he told Gary Lineker after a 3-2 win over Fulham on Saturday.

"I would have an international break every two weeks! For the players, it’s a problem - that’s why we always defend the players.

"I’m going to rest, and after the international break - my energy is back. December, January, February, and March are terrible here, and we need energy back.