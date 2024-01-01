Barcelona president Laporta plans attempt for Man City ace Haaland (with surprise backup)

Barcelona are watching Erling Haaland's situation at Manchester City.

Barca president Joan Laporta wants to add a new attacking signing next summer, says Sport, with Haaland their top target.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, if Haaland can't be persuaded, Laporta will seek to bring Neymar back to Barca from Al Hilal.

Where the Catalans would face a £150m-plus outlay to land Haaland, Neymar is off contract at Al Hilal next summer.

And despite doubts over the 32 year-old's fitness, Laporta is actively exploring the prospect of a return for Neymar next year.