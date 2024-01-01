Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw

Barcelona could target Man City striker Haaland in deal worth over £170M

Barcelona could target Haaland in deal worth over £170M
Barcelona could target Haaland in deal worth over £170MAction Plus
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland could be a target for Barcelona this summer.

The Norway forward  has made a significant impact at City, scoring 101 goals in 107 appearances since his transfer in 2022. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

His performances have helped the team win two Premier League titles and the Champions League. 

Per The Mirror, City are pushing to ensure they retain Haaland for the long term.

He does have a contract until 2027 that has a £175M release clause to a non-English club.

Given that release clause, Barca may believe they can swoop in and convince Haaland to move clubs.

Mentions
Haaland Erling BrautBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona president Laporta plans attempt for Man City ace Haaland (with surprise backup)
Guardiola praises Man City veteran Gundogan's "strong mentality" and intelligence after recent performance
Wright-Phillips says McAtee's first senior goal for Man City has been a "long time coming"