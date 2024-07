Man City striker Delap passes Ipswich medical

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has passed his medical exams ahead of a transfer this week.

The 21-year-old is finalising terms to become an Ipswich Town player in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Sky Sports, there are only a few details that need to be agreed for his £15million move.

The son of ex-Premier League midfielder Rory Delap was impressive in the Championship last season.

Young Liam managed to score eight goals during a loan spell at Hull City in the second division.