Ipswich to beat Southampton to Man City striker Delap

Newly promoted club Ipswich Town have been busy this summer with incoming signings.

The Tractor Boys are now said to be closing in on a deal to sign Liam Delap.

The Manchester City star was wanted by both Ipswich and Southampton, but has chosen the former.

Kieran McKenna’s side are set to wrap up the £20m deal in the coming days or week.

Southampton failed to make a similar offer for Delap and he has chosen to go with Ipswich.

He was on loan at Hull City in the Championship last season, scoring eight goals.