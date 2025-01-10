Man City step closer to landing Marmoush

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush has agreed to join Manchester City.

The Citizens are set to refresh their squad after a miserable first half of the season.

While they are still in contention for a top four finish, City are struggling in the Champions League and will not contend for the Premier League title.

Per Sky Sports, the Etihad Stadium club are trying to secure a deal for around €50-€60 million.

Eintracht are said to want a higher sum, given the deal is being done in the middle of the season.

But the Egyptian wants to move and show that he can shine in the Premier League.

