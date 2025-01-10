Man City step closer to landing Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush has agreed to join Manchester City.

The Citizens are set to refresh their squad after a miserable first half of the season.

While they are still in contention for a top four finish, City are struggling in the Champions League and will not contend for the Premier League title.

Per Sky Sports, the Etihad Stadium club are trying to secure a deal for around €50-€60 million.

Eintracht are said to want a higher sum, given the deal is being done in the middle of the season.

But the Egyptian wants to move and show that he can shine in the Premier League.