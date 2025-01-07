Man City considered frontrunners to sign Frankfurt star who cannot stop scoring

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush could be in line for a Premier League move.

Manchester City are among the teams that are chasing after the Egyptian goalscorer.

Compared to his countryman Mohamed Salah, Marmoush is also wanted by Liverpool.

Per The Telegraph, Frankfurt are wiling to do a deal in the middle of the season, but only at the right price.

They are seeking at least £50M for a player who is second in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Only Harry Kane has netted more goals in the German league than Marmoush this season.