Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche pushed about Man City talk for Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche insists there's been no contact with Manchester City over Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international is being linked with City this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Sky Deutschland says City are preparing a €60m move for the striker.

However, Krosche insists: "There has been no contact, no call. Nothing at all."

Marmoush is also being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal this month.