Man City prepare offers for two big transfer targets
Manchester City are set to splash the cash on at least two signings this winter.

The Citizens are ready to give manager Pep Guardiola new tools for the second half of the season.

Per The Athletic, they are bidding for Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush and Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov.

The forward Marmoush is one who has netted 18 goals and managed 12 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Khusanov is a highly rated center half from Uzbekistan who wants to move to a top club.

The latter’s agent told Foot Mercato: "The final decision is made by the player and we all must understand that he is the main person. 

“We are in no hurry and after we receive all the offers, the player and his family will make a decision."

