Man City starlet Bobb set to return to the squad after five months on the sidelines

Youngster Oscar Bobb is working hard to regain fitness after five months on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old hopes to feature when Manchester City face Arsenal this weekend.

The Norwegian international was poised for a breakout season under Pep Guardiola before suffering a leg fracture in August.

Bobb impressed during pre-season and the Community Shield, earning a spot on the right wing.

Despite City's recent struggles, Bobb's return to training two weeks ago has been a positive development.

While his chances of playing against Arsenal are slim, he is expected to be ready for the FA Cup tie against Leyton Orient, per The Mail.

Guardiola will welcome Bobb's return, especially with challenging fixtures against Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest approaching.