Tribal Football
Most Read
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move

Man City starlet Bobb set to return to the squad after five months on the sidelines

Ansser Sadiq
Man City starlet Bobb set to return to the squad after five months on the sidelines
Man City starlet Bobb set to return to the squad after five months on the sidelinesAction Plus
Youngster Oscar Bobb is working hard to regain fitness after five months on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old hopes to feature when Manchester City face Arsenal this weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Norwegian international was poised for a breakout season under Pep Guardiola before suffering a leg fracture in August. 

Bobb impressed during pre-season and the Community Shield, earning a spot on the right wing. 

Despite City's recent struggles, Bobb's return to training two weeks ago has been a positive development. 

While his chances of playing against Arsenal are slim, he is expected to be ready for the FA Cup tie against Leyton Orient, per The Mail.

Guardiola will welcome Bobb's return, especially with challenging fixtures against Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest approaching.

Mentions
Bobb OscarGuardiola PepArsenalManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal lead Nypan race despite Haaland approach
AC Milan signing Walker: Pep exit conversation was difficult
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend