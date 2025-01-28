Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

AC Milan signing Walker: Pep exit conversation was difficult

Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan signing Walker: Pep exit conversation was difficult
AC Milan signing Walker: Pep exit conversation was difficultAC Milan/Facebook
New AC Milan signing Kyle Walker admitted feeling "uncomfortable" when leaving his old club.

Walker spoke about his anxiety at informing Pep Guardiola of his decision to leave Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 34-year-old England defender was unveiled by Milan this week, citing a lack of playing time as a key reason for his loan move. 

Guardiola's response to the situation has been terse, stating that Walker "decided to leave."

On going to Milan, Walker said: “When I spoke with Pep, it wasn’t a comfortable conversation because of the respect we have for each other.

“What he’s won at City, I have won it, too. I like to think he knows what I bring to a dressing room.

“City was my family — from the cooks to cleaners, kitmen and physios. I like to think I was liked and helped everyone blend in.

“But things weren’t going well there and I wasn’t playing enough.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWalker KyleGuardiola PepAC MilanManchester CitySerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Walker excited joining AC Milan
Walker posts farewell to Man City as he joins AC Milan
Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move