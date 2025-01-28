AC Milan signing Walker: Pep exit conversation was difficult

New AC Milan signing Kyle Walker admitted feeling "uncomfortable" when leaving his old club.

Walker spoke about his anxiety at informing Pep Guardiola of his decision to leave Manchester City.

The 34-year-old England defender was unveiled by Milan this week, citing a lack of playing time as a key reason for his loan move.

Guardiola's response to the situation has been terse, stating that Walker "decided to leave."

On going to Milan, Walker said: “When I spoke with Pep, it wasn’t a comfortable conversation because of the respect we have for each other.

“What he’s won at City, I have won it, too. I like to think he knows what I bring to a dressing room.

“City was my family — from the cooks to cleaners, kitmen and physios. I like to think I was liked and helped everyone blend in.

“But things weren’t going well there and I wasn’t playing enough.”