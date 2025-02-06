Man City signing Gonzalez: Working with Pep will be incredible

Nico Gonzalez is convinced his game will improve being a Manchester City player.

The former Porto midfielder is eager to start working with manager Pep Guardiola.

“Obviously working with Pep will be incredible,” Gonzalez told City's website.

“Everyone that I have talked to about him always talks so good and with him I think I can reach my full potential and become the best player I can be.”

On his new teammates, the 23 year-old added: “I really want to play with the best midfielders in the world.

“I think when you play with these types of players, you become much better and enjoy it even more.

“I really want to have the ball to play as much as we can together and hopefully the fans enjoy it.”