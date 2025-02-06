Man City signing Gonzalez: Dad always wanted me to play here

New signing Nico Gonzalez revealed that his £50 million move to Manchester City was a dream come true for his father.

The midfielder, who arrived from FC Porto on deadline day, was part of City’s £180 million January spending spree alongside Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis.

Gonzalez shared that his father, a former City U18 coach, had always hoped he would one day play for the club.

Gonzalez told City's official website: "He was here (at City) two years. That is why he always recommended that if I had the chance I should come here.

"He always talks so well about Manchester, the city and obviously the team. He told me that I will enjoy it a lot here and I will be so happy here. He loved living here and I even visited once, and I really liked the city. About the club, the first thing he told me is that the people and the place are amazing and the best he’s seen. I think I will enjoy it a lot.

"He always told me that to come here would be the best thing. Even a few years ago, he always said that he wished me to play here! So now he’s so happy and I’m proud."