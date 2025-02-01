REVEALED: Nico González could leave FC Porto for Man City

Tribal Football
Mário Rui Ventura, Flashscore
Nico González scored his seventh goal of the season against Maccabi Tel Aviv
Nico González, FC Porto's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder, is a target for Manchester City and, according to Fabrizio Romano, the English champions have already made a formal approach to the Dragons.

According to the same source, talks have already begun, though it is understood that FC Porto want to keep Nico González until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder has a contract with FC Porto until June 2028 and a termination clause of 60 million euros. Of that amount, however, Barcelona will be entitled 40 per cent.

Nico is in his second season with FC Porto. Signed from the Catalans, where he was trained, for 8.4 million euros, the midfielder made 39 official appearances last season, with two goals and three assists.

This season, the Spaniard, a youth international, has made 29 appearances, with seven goals and five assists.

