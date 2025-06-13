Man City's Walker: I would give up a PL title for that Europa League with Tottenham

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has admitted that he would give up a Premier League title for a trophy with Spurs.

The England international has lifted a staggering six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup but has now revealed that he would sacrifice a Premier League title for a chance to lift a trophy with his former side.

Speaking on the Kyle Walker Podcast, the 35-year-old who spent eight years in North London will have angered many with his comments about the North London side that clearly means a lot to him.

"I'd probably give up one Premier League to win that (the Europa League) with Tottenham," Walker said. "I would, if I could change it, just to say that I was in that Spurs squad that won a trophy, (the first) since 2007.

"I know what it means. I'd give my second (PL title), its hard to give one away, but for what that moment meant (I would)," he said.

Walker has one year left on his contract at the Etihad and his future under manager Pep Guardiola looks to be over. The fullback endured a mixed loan spell at AC Milan and the Italian side decided not to extend his contract after mixed performances did not do his reputation any help. Now, with many City fans on his back about his Spurs comments it seems like his time at the club has come to an end as he prepares to find a new side this summer.