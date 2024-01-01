Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final

Manchester City ace Rodri looks to add yet another trophy to his cabinet this weekend.

The Spanish midfielder will be lining up to take on England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Rodri, who is being recruited to join Real Madrid by some of his national teammates, said that he was only focusing on country matters at present.

"I try to analyze all the decisions I make, to have a criterion. And, above all, to go through the processes. I am very, very happy in England," he told AS.

"I think I am in one of the best clubs in the world, that is obvious, and I am happy. I have a three-year contract and, when the time comes, I will see.

"But I have said it before with regard to the short term. I do not like or it does not make much sense to look at the long term. Spain is my country, Madrid is my city, at home.

"And well, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation I had with my parents in which they asked me if I was sure because I was going to another country, another culture. And, in the end, one is happy when one is sure of things. If I return, it would be with conviction."