Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final

Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final
Manchester City's Rodri focused on England ahead of Euros final
Manchester City's Rodri focused on England ahead of Euros finalAction Plus
Manchester City ace Rodri looks to add yet another trophy to his cabinet this weekend.

The Spanish midfielder will be lining up to take on England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rodri, who is being recruited to join Real Madrid by some of his national teammates, said that he was only focusing on country matters at present.

"I try to analyze all the decisions I make, to have a criterion. And, above all, to go through the processes. I am very, very happy in England," he told AS.

"I think I am in one of the best clubs in the world, that is obvious, and I am happy. I have a three-year contract and, when the time comes, I will see.

"But I have said it before with regard to the short term. I do not like or it does not make much sense to look at the long term. Spain is my country, Madrid is my city, at home.

"And well, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation I had with my parents in which they asked me if I was sure because I was going to another country, another culture. And, in the end, one is happy when one is sure of things. If I return, it would be with conviction."

Mentions
RodriManchester CityReal MadridFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLaLigaEuro
Related Articles
Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo on Man City: If Pep called me...