Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal admits he's urging Spain teammate Rodri to join him at Real Madrid.

For many, the Manchester City midfielder is the best of his type in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

And with Toni Kroos now retired, Carvajal admits Rodri would be an ideal replacement for Real.

He said from Spain's Euros camp: “Without a doubt, I’d want him at Real Madrid.

"I tell him every day to leave Manchester, there is no sun there, to come to Madrid because we need him. He tells me he has a contract… but he would be perfect for us.”