Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid

Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid
Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid
Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real MadridLaLiga
Dani Carvajal admits he's urging Spain teammate Rodri to join him at Real Madrid.

For many, the Manchester City midfielder is the best of his type in the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And with Toni Kroos now retired, Carvajal admits Rodri would be an ideal replacement for Real.

He said from Spain's Euros camp: “Without a doubt, I’d want him at Real Madrid.

"I tell him every day to leave Manchester, there is no sun there, to come to Madrid because we need him. He tells me he has a contract… but he would be perfect for us.”

Mentions
LaLigaCarvajal DanielRodriReal MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo on Man City: If Pep called me...
Juventus turn to Man City fullback Couto
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move