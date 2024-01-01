Man City's legal battle continues as "open civil war" breaks out

There has been a significant escalation in tensions within the Premier League, described as an 'open civil war'.

This turn of events follows an email from Simon Cliff, Manchester City's general counsel, which caught several clubs off guard.

Manchester City stated they had emerged victorious in a legal dispute challenging the APT regulations about sponsorships from related companies.

The rules in question, aimed at guaranteeing that commercial agreements involving clubs and companies related to their owners are above board, were fought by City in court.

The club believes the ruling meant the rules were illegal, but that is not how the Premier League sees it.

According to The Independent, the Premier League does not believe City are acting in good faith.

The league believes that only a tiny portion of their rules are being impacted by this ruling, while City believe it declares all the rules void.