Girona sporting director Carcel receives Man City approach

Girona sporting director Quique Carcel has turned down an approach from Manchester City.

AS says City made contact several weeks ago with Carcel, but he immediately turned them down.

It emerged this week that Txiki Begiristain will step down as sporting director at City this season.

Carcel was identified as his replacement, but he insists he's committed to Girona and working with coach Michel.

His contract with Girona runs to 2027.

The Catalans are part of the City Football Group network.