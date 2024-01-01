Arsenal midfielder Merino hits out at football calendar

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has warned officials about a potential strike and how a resolution must be made before more players get seriously injured.

Players are facing more games than ever this season with the calendar only expected to increase in the coming years. Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned of a potential player strike before suffering an ACL injury, which has sparked even more debate regarding quality over quantity in football.

Advertisement Advertisement

Merino has admitted the current calendar is not suitable for any athlete and its intensity is simply too much for even the best players in the world.

“There’s a lot of talk about injuries and the number of games, and within the profession we all have a very similar opinion,” he said.

“I love playing football, but when you do it so often there comes a time when your body doesn’t keep up with your head and that’s when the danger comes.

“But we can’t blame everything on that because there have been two injuries (to Dani Carvajal and Rodri) so close together. What we have to do is take care of ourselves.”

Merino says players and officials must speak and work together to find a solution not just for themselves but also for fans who want to see the best football possible.

“It has to be a joint effort. Everyone has to feel that the players are 100 per cent fit because there will be more entertainment, a higher level of play and that is something that FIFA, UEFA and the fans want. It is everyone’s responsibility to reach a neutral point and resolve all this.”