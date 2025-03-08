Guardiola calls for Champions League fightback after Forest setback

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City team to elevate their performance if they are to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Citizens' quest for European football took a major blow following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, the Reds clinched all three points with a late strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Although City remain in fourth place, they face stiff competition from Chelsea, Brighton, and Aston Villa. The Spaniard emphasized that all hands must be on deck to avoid further slumps.

"We have to win games and if we don’t win enough games in a row to be secure, it will be a battle. We have 10 games left and we have to win a lot of games to qualify. It’s as simple as that," Guardiola told City website.

"To find a way, you have to play better. You have to find something. It will not come from the sky. You have to do it. In situations you have to find something.

"The situation is what it is, we have 10 games left starting next Saturday against Brighton, international break after and then we will see what happens."

Manchester City would be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on March 15.