Hudson-Odoi "buzzing" after scoring winner against Man City

Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted to have scored the winning goal for Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

After receiving a pass from Morgan Gibbs-White, the winger controlled the ball before drilling it into the net, much to the delight of the City Ground faithful.

The victory for the Reds kept them in third place in the Premier League, boosting their chances of securing a spot in Europe next season.

While expressing his delight with the goal, the Englishman emphasized the importance of maintaining hard work in every game leading up to the end of the season.“It was an amazing game, it was very tough! We’re happy to get the win, I’m buzzing to get the goal and with the team performance. It’s been an amazing day,” Hudson-Odoi told Forest website.

“We battle in every game and fight in every game and we try and take every opportunity we get and be clinical in both boxes, whether it’s defending or attacking.

“I’ve got to keep working hard every day and as a team keep fighting to get all the points we can.

“It’s a real team effort, you have to work your socks off at both ends of the pitch, help the team at the back and be positive going forwards and that’s something we have to do every game.

“We look at every game that comes and try to get as many points as we can, play how we can play. Hopefully we can keep doing that and get as many points on the board as possible.“