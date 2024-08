Man City rival Real Sociedad for Copenhagen striker Oskarsson

Manchester City are eyeing FC Copenhagen striker Orri Oskarsson.

The Athletic says City are considering Oskarsson as a backup for Erling Haaland.

Real Sociedad are also among those who are considering making a bid for Iceland international Oskarsson.

If either La Real or City firm up their interest in the 19 year-old, FCK already have settled on a sale price.

The Danes have informed all suitors that Oskarsson can leave this week for €20m.