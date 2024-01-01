Tribal Football
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has undertaken his Arsenal medical.

The Spain Euros winner has successfully passed his tests and is now set to ink terms with the Gunners.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Mikel Merino has completed his medical as new Arsenal player with clubs exchanging documents, deal being sealed.

"€32m fixed fee, €5m add-ons and contract until June 2028 plus option for further season."

The move marks a return to England for the former Newcastle midfielder.

