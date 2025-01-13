Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreed

Manchester City are close to signing Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Citizens are pushing ahead with their transfer plans to save their season.

After a poor first half of the campaign, which sees them adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League and struggling in the Champions League, City want reinforcements.

Marmoush has verbally agreed to the terms offered by City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He is ready to make the move midseason, despite Eintracht being in contention for European places this term.

While a fee must still be agreed with the German club, City are not far away from landing the forward.