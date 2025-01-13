Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph

Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreed

Ansser Sadiq
Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreed
Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreedAction Plus
Manchester City are close to signing Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Citizens are pushing ahead with their transfer plans to save their season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After a poor first half of the campaign, which sees them adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League and struggling in the Champions League, City want reinforcements.

Marmoush has verbally agreed to the terms offered by City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He is ready to make the move midseason, despite Eintracht being in contention for European places this term.

While a fee must still be agreed with the German club, City are not far away from landing the forward.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarManchester CityEintracht FrankfurtLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche warns Man City of "extraordinary" Marmoush demands
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmöller delivers Marmoush update amid Man City talk
Man City step closer to landing Marmoush