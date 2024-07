Man City reject opening Al Nassr offer for Ederson

Manchester City have told Al Nassr to go higher for Ederson.

Al Nassr have settled personal terms with the City goalkeeper over a deal worth £900,000-a-week.

However, City are refusing to sell Ederson on the cheap.

Al Nassr have seen an offer of €30m rejected by the Premier League champions.

Instead, City are demanding €60m to sell Ederson this summer.