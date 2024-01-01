Man City keeper future in doubt as Saudi deal emerges

Manchester City shot stopper Ederson is ready to call time on his spell in England.

The Brazilian could be the latest big name star to leave the Premier League for Saudi Arabia.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Ederson has an agreement with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the two clubs have not found any deal and City want to retain Ederson’s services.

Manager Pep Guardiola’s future is also in doubt, which may be playing into Ederson’s decision.

City will hope they can hang onto their top stars for at least one more season, when Guardiola is likely to leave as well.