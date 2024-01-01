Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attempt

Manchester City are offering a new deal to Ederson.

Aware the Brazilian is in contact with Al Nassr, City have made a counter offer to their senior goalkeeper.

The Saudi Pro League club are offering Ederson a deal worth £900,00-a-week to prise him away from City.

The Premier League champions are now making an effort to convince Ederson to stay with a proposal to increase his current wages by 75 per cent.

The Sun says City are offering Ederson a new deal worth £250,000-a-week to remain in England.