Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro

Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attempt

Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attempt
Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attempt
Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attemptAction Plus
Manchester City are offering a new deal to Ederson.

Aware the Brazilian is in contact with Al Nassr, City have made a counter offer to their senior goalkeeper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Saudi Pro League club are offering Ederson a deal worth £900,00-a-week to prise him away from City.

The Premier League champions are now making an effort to convince Ederson to stay with a proposal to increase his current wages by 75 per cent.

The Sun says City are offering Ederson a new deal worth £250,000-a-week to remain in England.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueEdersonManchester CityAl NassrFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contract
Al Nassr table Man City keeper Ederson stunning contract offer
Al Nassr launch bid for Man City keeper Ederson