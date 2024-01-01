Man City battle to keep hold of Al Nassr target Ederson

Premier League champions Manchester City are not in the mood to lose their starting goalkeeper.

The Citizens are said to have rejected a £25 million offer from Al-Nassr for Ederson.

The Brazilian may be ready to make the move to the Saudi Pro League for financial reasons.

However, the two clubs will have to come to an agreement before nay deal can go through.

Per The Sun, City are determined that Ederson will stay for at least one more season.

They are ready to offer him a huge pay rise of 75 percent to sign a new contract.