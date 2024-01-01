Man City ready to trigger Olmo clause before deadline

Manchester City are ready to trigger Dani Olmo's buyout clause.

The RB Leipzig attacker's contract carries a €60m clause which expires at the end of Tuesday, July 16.

And Sky Italia says City intend to meet the option, knowing they face competition from Chelsea and Olmo's former club Barcelona.

For his part, Olmo is open to the move, where he would welcome the chance to work with City manager Pep Guardiola.

Olmo will start for Spain in tonight's Euros final against England.