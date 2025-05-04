Man City ready to push through deal for Forest captain Gibbs-White

Manchester City are ready to push through a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports City will make their interest concrete in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

The English giants will have no problem agreeing with Gibbs-White on personal terms.

However, it will be more difficult to convince Forest - which still have hopes of retaining the 25-year-old.

Romano is reporting: "Manchester City plan to advance on Morgan Gibbs-White deal in the next weeks as he remains one of the priority targets.

"No issues are expected on personal terms but work to do with Nottingham Forest as they still hope to keep MGW."

"