Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Man City boss Guardiola: I understand De Bruyne unhappiness, but...
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record

Forest captain Gibbs-White: It's devastating; we gave everything

Paul Vegas
Forest captain Gibbs-White: It's devastating; we gave everything
Forest captain Gibbs-White: It's devastating; we gave everythingČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Craig Thomas
Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White admits their FA Cup semifinal defeat on Sunday was "devastating".

City won 2-0 at Wembley through goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's devastating," Gibbs-White told ITV. "I feel sorry for the fans. I hold my hands up and apologise - I should've scored at least one of them. I think as a team we didn't start well, what we were hoping to do. In the second half we came out fighting and we gave it everything, and the support never stopped until the last second.

"We thank them a lot for that, they've been consistent throughout the season. I'm just lost for words. We gave everything. It's sad to go out like that, but we keep going and we still have the Premier League to focus on.

"When the first one hit the cross-bar, I had a feeling it wasn't our day. The second one, I round the keeper, it's a tight angle but I think I should score and that then would've given us energy, everyone in the stadium energy to go again. The boys kept fighting, we showed resilience, we can take that away."

 

 

"We just needed one"

The midfielder continued: "If we get one, I feel like we'd have got another one. It was just the flow of the game in that moment. We had a few good chances we could've scored from but all I can put it down to is that it just wasn't our day. 

"We had a gameplan everyone believed in. I thought we executed it well in the first half, apart from their goal.

"Anthony is a massive threat for us, and he showed that in the second half. We have to put it behind us now. We enjoyed it while it lasted, but now we have to focus on getting into the Champions League. We have five big finals - we'll give it everything and hope for the best."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueGibbs-White MorganNottinghamManchester City
Related Articles
Nuno: Forest paid for really bad start in Cup semi defeat
Guardiola: Third consecutive FA Cup final credit to Man City
Kovacic: Man City deserve to be in FA Cup final