Man City ready to close Savio deal with Troyes

Manchester City are preparing to push ahead with a deal that involves one of their own clubs.

The City Football Group owns several teams around the world, including Troyes and Girona.

Per The Athletic, City are hoping to sign 20-year-old winger Savio, who spent last season at Girona.

He has been at Troyes since 2022, but has not played for the team, instead going out on loan to PSV Eindhoven and then the La Liga club.

Now he is set to get a reward for his form, moving to the main City Football Group team.

Whether the deal is fair market value, given the ownership situations, is unclear.