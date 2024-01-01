Tribal Football
Girona keen as Man City make demand of McAtee
Manchester City are offering James McAtee a new contract.

The midfielder has just completed a season-long loan with relegated Sheffield United.

McAtee, says The Sun, is now a target for City's Spanish partners Girona.

The Catalans can offer the youngster Champions League football next season  and McAtee is said to be keen.

However, before any move is approved, City are insisting he sign a new contract. A deal to 2026 is being tabled to McAtee and his camp for consideration.

